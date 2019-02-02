Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga to perform Oscar-nominated 'Shallow' from A Star is Born at 91st Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of performances that will be taking place during the 2019 Oscars ceremony in a series of tweets. The ceremony will include performances of a number of Best Original Song nominees.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform their A Star Is Born track 'Shallow', Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, 'I’ll Fight' (RBG) will be performed by Jennifer Hudson, and 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' (Mary Poppins Returns) will be performed by “a surprise special guest.”

Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year’s Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019

Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

This year, it seems that The Academy has embarked on one of the most radical reinventions in the long standing history of the Oscars ceremony, by reportedly going host-less for the first time in 30 years. Instead, it may assemble as many cast members as possible from Marvel's Avengers franchise, to serve as presenters.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 16:50:00 IST