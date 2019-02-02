You are here:

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga to perform Oscar-nominated 'Shallow' from A Star is Born at 91st Academy Awards

FP Staff

Feb 02, 2019 16:50:00 IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of performances that will be taking place during the 2019 Oscars ceremony in a series of tweets. The ceremony will include performances of a number of Best Original Song nominees.

A still from A Star Is Born/Image from YouTube.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform their A Star Is Born track 'Shallow', Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, 'I’ll Fight' (RBG) will be performed by Jennifer Hudson, and  'The Place Where Lost Things Go(Mary Poppins Returns) will be performed by “a surprise special guest.”

This year, it seems that The Academy has embarked on one of the most radical reinventions in the long standing history of the Oscars ceremony, by reportedly going host-less for the first time in 30 years. Instead, it may assemble as many cast members as possible from Marvel's Avengers franchise, to serve as presenters.

