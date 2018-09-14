A Star Is Born, Roma, First Man, If Beale Street Could Talk create Oscar buzz after decent praise at TIFF

As the Toronto International Film Festival heads towards its closing weekend, certain films screened at the festival have garnered considerable praise making many wonder that they may just be the next nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

The Star cites few films as probable nominees for the 91st Oscars. Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma have enthralled audiences across the board with many critics feeling that the films might impress the academy, earning the films a nomination.

Though the two films belong to either sides of the spectrum in terms of 'glam' and 'grit', and the scales which they have been shot in, the impact that they have had is profound.

A Star Is Born is the third remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born for which actress Janet Gaynor was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress category. The movie was rebooted in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. The story of 2018's A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally (Lady Gaga). She had almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. The film is Bradley Cooper's directorial debut.

Roma, on the other hand, is a semi-autobiographical black-and-white film on filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's early upbringing in the 1970s Mexico City, seen through the eyes of his housekeeper Cleo. The film took home the Golden Lion at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Other probable entries to the Oscars, were Damien Chazelle’s First Man and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

