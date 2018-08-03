If Beale Street Could Talk: Barry Jenkins releases trailer on birth anniversary of novelist James Baldwin

Oscar winning directer Barry Jenkins has dropped the trailer for his much-anticipated film If Beale Street Could Talk. The trailer was posted by Jenkins on Twitter on 2 August, designed to coincide with the 94th birth anniversary of James Baldwin, the acclaimed author of the novel on which the film is based.

For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so... a teaser of what's to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy 🙏🏿🙌🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/1Miu4jfWvg — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 2, 2018

Adapted from Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, the story revolves around a newly engaged Harlem woman, Tish frantically looking for evidence to prove her lover Fonny's innocence in a false rape accusation case, while pregnant with their first child.

The video features a voice over of Baldwin, where he is heard saying, “there are days when you wonder what your role is in this country. And what your future is in it. This is one of them,” and “the things that tormented me the most were the very things that connected me with all the people who are alive… I’ll tell you a story, if I may.”

The Moonlight director's forthcoming film stars Kiki Layne, Stephan James in lead roles while Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Teyonah Parris, Finn Wittrock, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein and Regina King play pivotal characters in the narrative.

The film, which is going to have its global premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, has been produced by Jenkins’ Pastel production banner, Brad Pitt’s company Plan B alongside Annapurna Pictures.

Watch the trailer here.

