Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton, Kailey Hyman, Mike Birbiglia, Elle Chapman

Director: Marc Forster

Language: English

Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto, a remake of 2015 Oscar-nominated Swedish hit A Man Called Ove by Hannes Holm, based on a book of the same name, revolves around a grumpy old man, a character which everyone has come across at least once in their lifetime.

Right from the first frame, the movie explores the characterization of Hanks being a short-tempered person, where he is arguing with an employee of a supermarket for charging him extra when he is trying to buy a rope. However, we see a sequence where he is trying to hang himself with the rope as he is shattered because of the demise of the love of his life.

His frequent attempts of suicide get interrupted after South American couple Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Ruflo), and their kids became his new neighbours. After that, we see the other perspective or emotional side of Hanks, where the actor shines.

The comical moments are very well layered with warmness in the narrative, which brings a huge smile on your face. The film talks about contemporary issues like social media transgender, loneliness, helpless aging and many others.

Talking about the performances, Tom Hanks gives one of his finest performances and his character will definitely make a special place in your heart. Mariana Trevino’s act as pregnant Marisol is hugely enjoyable. Marc Forster’s storytelling and direction is amazing and after the climax, the film leaves in a happy mood on you while leaving the cinema hall.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

A Man Called Otto is playing in cinemas