A Little Late with Lilly Singh premieres; YouTube star discusses 'throwing some melanin' with Mindy Kaling

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh made history when she announced her NBC talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, becoming the first woman of colour to host a late-night show on a broadcast network.

Singh's A Little Late with Lilly Singh premiered on 16 September at 1:30 pm PT (2:00 pm IST), before which two clips — one with her opening monologue, and the other of her interaction with her first-ever guest on the show, Mindy Kaling, have been unveiled on YouTube from the forthcoming episode.

First review of @latewithlilly is in! Appreciate you @DEADLINE! Thanks for giving #LateWithLilly a chance and some love. THIS MOMENT IS IMPORTANT. IT IS GREATER THAN ME. I am humbled. https://t.co/OQmgIUNuL3 — Lilly Singh // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) September 17, 2019

In her opening monologue, the Canadian-born YouTube star addresses the lack of women of colour on late-night television, sarcastically pointing out that her presence on a late-night show may induce fear in some of the minorities are taking over. She notes the lack of knowledge about artists of colour in the US has led many to confuse her with Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and in some cases, even Hasan Minhaj. She added she and Hasan almost look like the Information Technology department of the late-night universe, populated with white males. She also released a rap video where he underscored she is "not a white male", and she is ready "throw some melanin" in the long list of Jimmys (Fallon and Kimmel). Check out her song here

Speaking about feeling not represented enough on television, Kaling says for her, watching films was like "loving something that did not love her back", and said she is proud of Lilly and cannot wait for her daughter to watch the show. She also said had she gotten an opportunity to update The Office, she would have liked to see Steve Carrell's Michael Scott to dab or leave thirsty comments on Instagram posts.

The show replaced Carson Daly's Last Call. Daly, who hosted the show for 17 years, had announced his exit in February.

Late Night with Lilly Singh is a half-hour program where she will be conducting in-studio interviews with a variety of guests. She will also create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

Born to Indian parents in Canada, Singh is known as Superwoman among her fans. She has over 14 million followers on YouTube.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 13:01:35 IST