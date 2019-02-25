YouTuber Lilly Singh comes out as bisexual, says she is fully embracing it as her superpower

YouTube star Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she identifies as bisexual and called it her "superpower".

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️ — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste is a comedian, author and an Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

She took to social media to confess the news and wrote, "Female, coloured, bisexual" along with checkboxes ticked green.

She also added,"Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same."

Posted on Sunday, the tweet has garnered over 70,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets. Twitter couldn't stop praising Lilly for her courage.

I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — Hannah Hart (@harto) February 25, 2019

Me rn pic.twitter.com/LVfRz2tEbx — Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) February 25, 2019

I'm so proud! This is a huge step forward for myself and the rest of our LBGT+ family. We love and support you 🏳️‍🌈❤🙌 — Lauryn Ritchie 📽 SUBSCRIBE!! (@_Lauryn_Ritchie) February 25, 2019

Singh, who was listed as the 10th highest paid YouTuber 2017 by Forbes, recently took a hiatus from her YouTube channel Superwoman and opened up about her struggles with mental health, receiving huge support from her fanbase. She has authored the bestseller, 'How To Be A Bawse', has a role in HBO's film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451.

