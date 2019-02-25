You are here:

YouTuber Lilly Singh comes out as bisexual, says she is fully embracing it as her superpower

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 17:13:18 IST

YouTube star Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she identifies as bisexual and called it her "superpower".

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste is a comedian, author and an Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

She took to social media to confess the news and wrote, "Female, coloured, bisexual" along with checkboxes ticked green.

She also added,"Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same."

Posted on Sunday, the tweet has garnered over 70,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets. Twitter couldn't stop praising Lilly for her courage.

Singh, who was listed as the 10th highest paid YouTuber 2017 by Forbes, recently took a hiatus from her YouTube channel Superwoman and opened up about her struggles with mental health, receiving huge support from her fanbase. She has authored the bestseller, 'How To Be A Bawse', has a role in HBO's film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 17:13:18 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , LGBQT , Lilly Singh , Shareworthy , superwoman , YouTube

also see

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to reportedly produce a biopic on folk singer, Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to reportedly produce a biopic on folk singer, Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai

Grammys 2019: Late rapper XXXTentacion excluded from show's In Memoriam segment

Grammys 2019: Late rapper XXXTentacion excluded from show's In Memoriam segment

Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF soldiers

Pulwama terror attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 5 lakh to the families of CRPF soldiers