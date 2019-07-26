You are here:

Lilly Singh's Late-Night show at NBC to premiere on 16 September; will replace Carson Daly's Last Call

Los Angeles: Indian-origin YouTube star Lilly Singh's Late Night Show at NBC will debut on 16 September.

The show, titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will make Singh the only woman hosting a late-night show on the broadcast networks.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, veteran producer John Irwin has come aboard as showrunner for the series.

Check out Lilly Singh's announcement on Twitter

A Little Late with Lilly Singh comes to @nbc on September 16th. Save the date. Tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/nnpyqIDjOj — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) July 25, 2019

Sean O'Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna, Mona Mira, Jen Burton, and Jonathan Giles have joined the writers' room with an aim to give the show a gender-balanced approach.

"I'm literally counting down the days until the premiere. It's 53. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night," Singh said.

She will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Irwin.

The show is set to replace Carson Daly's Last Call. Daly, who hosted the show for 17 years, had announced his exit in February.

Born to Indian parents in Canada, Singh is known as Superwoman among her fans. She has close to 15 million followers on YouTube.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 15:50:39 IST