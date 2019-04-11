99 Songs: AR Rahman to make debut as writer, producer with film, starring Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala

AR Rahman took to Twitter and announced his upcoming film, 99 Songs, via his official Twitter account. The music maestro described the film, which marks his debut as a producer and writer, as "a young, passionate story with music in its soul."

According to Indo-Asian News Service, the filming of 99 Songs finished in February this year. It has been bankrolled by Rahman's production banner YM Movies, Jio Studios and Ideal Entertainment.

In 2017, Rahman had revealed that newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha will be seen in crucial roles. He had also said that he took close to 1000 auditions to cast the lead pair. The actors were then trained in KM Music Conservatory, a music academy founded by him. They also attended exclusive acting workshops.

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, director of MTV's Bring on the Night and The Dewarists, has helmed 99 Songs.

The film will release worldwide on 21 June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Recently, Rahman teamed up with Marvel India to create a Hindi anthem for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame with vocals from Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, M C Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo and Deepthi Suresh among others.

