AR Rahman on #MeToo: 'Movement was never a gender war; nobody should have to compromise to get work'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently shared his opinion on the #MeToo movement. He said that nobody should be compelled to compromise on their integrity for work.

"Nobody should think that I need to compromise to get good work. It’s very important to know what you are worth. If you are good then you will get work no matter what. If you are told that only good work won’t help and you need to do more then tell them to just shut up and continue doing what is right. There are opportunities for those who are talented and hard-working," Rahman, in an interview, told Hindustan Times.

He said that he loved the #MeToo movement as it has empowered many, put wrong doers to shame and also instilled a sense of fear in them. He added that the movement "was never a gender war and that is very important." Rahman said that the courage of the survivors who have called out their alleged harassers must be respected.

He also said that the music industry is not male dominated and female singers also get the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

Rahman is likely to compose music for a multi-lingual silent thriller with Madhavan and Anushka Shetty.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 12:15:01 IST