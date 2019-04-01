Avengers: Endgame — AR Rahman, Joe Russo launch new Marvel anthem during film's promotion in India

Music maestro AR Rahman has teamed up with Marvel India to create an all-new Hindi anthem for Avengers: Endgame. The track, which was launched on Monday, successfully evokes an Indian atmosphere for a movie set in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Considering the disastrous climax of Infinity War, the song, however, feels a tad too cheerfully optimistic in tone. A polyrhythmic melody with a short recurring musical phrase - "Roke na rukenge ab toh yaara," the track highlights the Avengers' never-say-die attitude.

The video finds Rahman singing amid a sea of dancers in a colourfully vibrant atmosphere in an urban setting.

Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

Composed, produced, arranged and sung by Rahman with backing vocals from Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, M C Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo and Deepthi Suresh among others.

Joe Russo, the co-director of Avengers: Endgame, is currently visiting India to interact with the fans ahead of the film's release, which follows the course of events set in motion by Thanos, who wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks.

The remaining Avengers take one final stand in Endgame, Marvel's grand conclusion to twenty-two films, created in last one decade.

"Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for 'Avengers: Endgame'. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track," Rahman had said in a statement.

Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie releases in India on 26 April.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 19:31:43 IST