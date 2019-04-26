99 Songs: AR Rahman introduces Ehan Bhat, male lead of film marking his debut as producer, writer

AR Rahman, who will make his debut as producer and writer in 99 Songs, introduced the male lead of his film, Ehan Bhat, on Twitter The Oscar-winning music composer wrote that he hoped the audience would respond positively to the actor's performance.

Introducing the talented @itsEhanBhat who marks his debut as the lead of #99Songs. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you.

Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on 21st June 2019. 🌹🔥@YM_Movies @offjiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc pic.twitter.com/8zVbibBoO9 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 26, 2019

In 2017, Rahman had revealed that newcomers Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha will also be part of the film. He had also said that he took close to 1000 auditions to cast the lead pair. The actors were then trained in KM Music Conservatory, a music academy founded by him. They also attended exclusive acting workshops.

Previously, Rahman had described 99 Songs as "a young, passionate story with music in its soul." The film is backed his production banner YM Movies along with Jio Studios and Ideal Entertainment.

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, director of MTV's Bring on the Night and The Dewarists, has helmed 99 Songs.

The film will release worldwide on 21 June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 16:34:06 IST

