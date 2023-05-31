Hollywood legend Al Pacino, who’s currently 83, has announced pregnancy with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. As reported by the magazine TMZ, Noor is eight months pregnant and the delivery is due next month. Pacino and Noor were spotted together many times and were first linked back in April 2022

Pacino’s rep confirmed the news to People magazine as well. This will be Al Pacino’s fourth child. He already has a daughter Julie Marie (33) with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia (both 22) with ex Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino also dated Lucila Polak from 2008-18 but has no children with her.

Pacino on fatherhood

In an interview back in 2014, the actor said, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Pacino on fatherhood

