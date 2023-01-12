Journey to 1977’s New York with the season 2 of Prime Video original series Hunters, where a group of disgruntled individuals come together to hunt the Nazis hiding in America post World War II. The second and final season of this highly anticipated series takes a deeper dive into the kickass band of vigilantes, as they regroup to uncover a conspiracy and hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler.

The bearer of the triple crown of acting, superstar Al Pacino plays a one of its kind role for the series, where his character, Meyer Offerman is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Holocaust survivor, who leads the group of Nazi Hunters in this riveting drama. After his character was killed in season one, fans whopped and cheered when creators revived it for the upcoming season. Recently, creator David Weil opened up about reviving Pacino’s role in the series. He said, “I think we both just felt there was unfinished business with this character, and we had such a wonderful time collaborating and exploring creatively together that we in tandem decided to do so again in season two. We concocted this origin story for the Hunters by way of Meyer and to mine the secrets and depths and dimensions within him, and to allow those secrets in the past to collide with Jonah and his story in 1979.”

Weil further added that working with Pacino is a dream come true moment for him. He said, “Al Pacino. Two words, Al Pacino. The dream of working with him is greater than anything, and the gift of being able to [makes me] feel so honestly, very lucky. It’s very a pinch me moment, every day, getting to work with him. At the end of season one, he and I had many conversations.”

With Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin as the headlining cast, Hunters II will be dropping exclusively on Prime Video from January 13th in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

