Deepika Padukone reportedly gets paid Rs 14 cr for her role in Ranveer Singh's biographical drama

Ranveer Singh's 83 will have Deepika Padukone on board who'll be playing his on-screen wife, as reported earlier. An Asian Age article states that Padukone will be getting Rs 14 crore as remuneration for her role in the film. The news is not verified as the source quotes by Asian Age is anonymous.

Ranveer will play former Indian captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's biographical drama, while the actress will be essaying wife Romi Bhatia's role. 83 will mark Deepika's fourth collaboration with husband Ranveer after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat — all Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

Talking about the project, the actress earlier spoke to Times of India, saying she would spend some time with Bhatia before shooting commences in order to enhance her perspective on the part. She further revealed that since her parents had known Kapil and Romi for quite some time, Deepika had often interacted with Romi, including at her own wedding reception.

Sharing screen space with her real-life husband was something the Cocktail actress was looking forward to. Padukone confessed that she would have agreed to take up the role even if Ranveer were to not portray Kapil's role. Though the actress later added that no other actor, except Ranveer, could have done justice to the part.

Deepika also recently wrapped up Chhapaak, helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 13:57:07 IST

