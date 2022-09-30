At the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn and Suriya were honoured with their Best Actor Awards for their performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru. Suriya had the company of his wife and actress Jyothika.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share the excitement of winning his third National Award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Here’s what he wrote- “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.”

He also shared a picture with Suriya and wrote- “It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @Suriya_offl. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies.”

Veteran actress Asha Parekh was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony.

In a career spanning over four decades, from a child artist to a cameo, the actress has been a part of many classic films that continue to entertain fans till today. For the first seven years of her career, she was a child artist and did special appearances. Her debut film as a lead was in 1959 in the form of Dil Deke Dekho.

She then went on to be seen in films like Hum Hindustani, Ghunghat, Gharana, Chhaya, Teesri Manzil, Do Badan, Love In Tokyo, Upkar, Kanyaadan, Chirag, Mahal, Bhai Bhai, Kati Patang, Hathyar, Barwara. Her last film was Sar Aankhon Par, where she had a cameo.

