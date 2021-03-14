63rd Grammy Awards all you need to know: Where to watch, performances, nominations

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be streamed on 15 March, 05:30 AM IST, on SonyLIV.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are almost here to highlight the past year's best songs and albums from an array of artists across every genre, while also showcasing a slew of noteworthy performances.

The Recording Academy is currently touting the award show as "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual."

The award ceremony was initially going to be held on 31 January, but like a lot of major events, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy Awards now are being held on 14 March.

Earlier a statement by the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcasts the ceremony in the US, said the decision was reached “after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artistes scheduled to appear.”

From the nominees to the performances, here's everything you need to know going into this year's Grammys:

Who is hosting?

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The occasion marks Noah's first time hosting the awards show and comes after the star received a nomination at the last event for best comedy album, Son of Patricia.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!” Noah earlier said.

Who's nominated?



Beyoncé leads this year’s list of nominations with nine, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her social justice anthem Black Parade. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich follow close behind with six nods apiece. Stars such as Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and DaBaby have secured four nods.

Harry Styles is up for three nominations at the 2021 ceremony, including best pop vocal album ('Fine Line'), solo performance ('Watermelon Sugar'), and best music video ('Adore You').

Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish, and her producer-brother Finneas are among the other nominees.

Taking India to the international awards are Neha Mahajan and Anoushka Shankar. Neha has been credited for the song Mi Sangre, which is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin's album, Pausa, that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Whereas sitar player Anoushka Shankar's album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Who's performing?

The Grammys stage will be welcoming new performers, including BTS and Silk Sonic, and welcome back artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Other performers include Doja Cat, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, John Mayer, HAIM, DaBaby, Brandi Carlile, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Miranda Lambert, Brittany Howard, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

How to watch the ceremony?

The Grammy Awards 2021 will air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In India, the ceremony will stream on 15 March, 05:30 AM IST, on SonyLIV.

The biggest night in music is finally here and we are taking you straight to it! Live stream the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, presented by the host with the most, Trevor Noah. Click here to subscribe: https://t.co/VQIC62JjNt#GRAMMYs #GRAMMYAwards #Grammy2021 #GRAMMYLive #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/C0PYztMnlE — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) March 12, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)