Grammy Awards amid COVID-19: A peek into masks, testing and a subdued celebration of music

Los Angeles: I have covered the Grammy Awards for The Associated Press for 15 years. But this strange year feels like the first time.

Built around performances, full of singing and shouting, and with the biggest crowd of any awards show, the Grammys seem uniquely wrong for a world still in the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers are taking extraordinary measures to pull it off, and the AP was one of just a few media outlets invited inside during the preparations, so long as our reporters took constant COVID-19 tests and observed many other restrictions at the hyper-cautious scene.

For nearly all of my years as an AP video journalist doing interviews on the party-like red carpet at the Grammys, they have been held at Staples Center, a place where the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball and music’s biggest superstars perform concerts.

This year there is no red carpet outside, and the ceremony is next door at the Los Angeles Convention Center, a place where the upcoming schedule includes the Bride World Bridal Show & Expo and the American Academy of Otolaryngology’s Head & Neck Surgery Annual Meeting.

It’s hardly the stuff of show business glitz, though it has significance for me as the place I took the oath to become a US citizen in 1996. And its multiple cavernous halls and spacious walkways are well suited to putting on a pandemic show.

Those halls and walkways are so eerily quiet and empty as you walk them, unlike the buzzy, hectic scene you usually see during the run-up to the Grammys, that it’s hard to believe we’re just a couple of days from Sunday’s telecast. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will include performances by Cardi B, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

“You know, it’s definitely different, but it’s been fun to just be in a bubble with my team and my dancers and really just getting ready for the night,” Lipa told me as she stood inside the Convention Center on a spaced-out backstage interview-and-photo area that is the only red carpet we have this year. “I’m just really thinking about the performance and I’m just so excited and so grateful to just be on that stage again.”