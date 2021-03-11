Harry Styles to open Grammy Awards 2021; singer nominated for best pop vocal album, music video, solo performance

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys 2021 will features performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Cardi B among others.

The Grammy Awards 2021 will take place on Monday, 15 March, at 5:30 am IST. The award ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There has been a lot of hullabaloo around this year's performers as well as nominations.

As per a Variety report, singer-songwriter Harry Styles is going to open the award ceremony with a performance.

Revealing the same in a statement, Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music and live events, said that the top of the show can’t be missed. “We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you," he added.

Other performers include Doja Cat, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, John Mayer, HAIM, DaBaby, Brandi Carlile, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Miranda Lambert, Brittany Howard, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Styles is up for three nominations at the 2021 ceremony, including best pop vocal album ('Fine Line'), solo performance ('Watermelon Sugar'), and best music video ('Adore You').

Beyoncé is leading with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish, and her producer-brother Finneas are among the other nominees.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on 31 January but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.