'5000 crores Pyaar, 2 Billion smiles...': Shah Rukh Khan replies to a fan who questioned Pathaan's collections

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a grand return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. In less than 10 days of its release, Pathaan has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally and is inching close to touching the Rs 400 crore mark in the domestic market. Basking in the success of the film, the actor got all chatty this weekend and decided to launch another AskSRK session on Twitter for his fans. While fans flooded the comment section with several questions for the actor, a query also came around asking about Pathaan’s box office collections. Amid media reports providing different box office numbers, a fan wrote, “#Pathaan ka real collection kitna he? #AskSRK”.

Known for his unique style of interacting with his fans, the actor gave a heart-winning response and wrote, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Besides this, many other questions were also posed by fans regarding Pathaan. When a fan asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s feelings post-Pathaan’s success, he replied, “Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na!”

Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan https://t.co/tYbMXufPtH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Fans also shared photos and videos of cinema halls with huge posters of Pathaan while fans can be seen celebrating. Shah Rukh Khan finally concluded the session with yet another witty tweet, “Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love u all.”

Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023



About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead. Salman Khan also made a guest appearance. The fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe, the film was released on 25 January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages and is ruling the box office single-handedly.

