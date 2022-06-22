If you liked Miss Marvel, here are the movies you will love watching across Colors Infinity, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar.

Women have been able to dominate the superhero world in a variety of ways. They have always portrayed superheroes in a distinguished manner and have gone on to save multiverses across the expanding comic universe. If you liked watching Miss Marvel on Disney+Hotstar, here are some other shows you will definitely love catching up on across Colors Infinity, Amazon Prime Video & Netflix.

Batwoman - Colors Infinity

Three years after billionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter-ego Batman disappear, his cousin, Kate Kane, sets out to overcome her demons and protect the streets of Gotham City, as Batwoman. As Kate Kane departs from Gotham after the first season, a vigilante named Ryan Wilder, armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. This series by DC is available exclusively on Colors Infinity.

Jessica Jones - Disney+Hotstar

Marvel's Jessica Jones is an American television series created by Melissa Rosenberg, based on the Marvel Comics character Jessica Jones. After Jessica meets an intelligent psychopath, he advises her to repair her relationship with Trish in order to take him down. However, a lot of heroic ideas stand against this union.

Naomi - Amazon Prime Video

Naomi is an American superhero drama television series created by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship which is based on the comic book series. Naomi, a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey - Netflix

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics team, the Birds of Prey. After being thrown out in the streets by Joker, Harley struggles to pick herself up. However, Harley teams up with Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to defeat a gangster and protect a girl.

Supergirl - Amazon Prime Video

Supergirl is an American superhero television series based on the DC Comics character Supergirl. Kara Danvers, who is Superman's biological cousin, is forced to unveil her hidden powers and protect the inhabitants when an unexpected disaster strikes National City.

