Bhuvan Arora, currently basking in the glory of the recently released series Farzi, has truly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his versatile acting skills and charming personality, he has captivated audiences. While fans are loving his appearance on screen, we are loving his fashionable persona on social media!

Shades of White

We are in absolute awe of this experimental boho-look on Bhuvan! It is not always that a man can carry an outfit like this with such suave. Bhuvan looks like an absolute indie-dream in this jacket and sheer pants combo. The actor’s aesthetic comes together with added accessories and ethnic leather footwear.

Strutting in Purple

Bhuvan Arora’s purple blazer look is nothing short of stunning. The way he carries himself with such poise in an oversized blazer with matching trousers is a testament to his impeccable sense of style. While we sweat over his good looks, we can not miss the statement beret that brings the entire look together.

Master in Black

Bhuvan’s sheer black shirt look exudes style and charisma. With the shirt unbuttoned till his chest and his attitude of nonchalance makes this look bold, daring and truly captivating.

A game of Checks

Another one of Bhuvan’s out-of-the-ordinary blazer looks that we absolutely love. Bhuvan shows off his quirky and fun side with this playful checked suit and stylish retro boots to complete the look.

Dare to Denim / Cool and Casual in Denim

Bhuvan Arora looks effortlessly stylish in this denim dungaree and white vest ensemble. It’s truly impressive how he can play with different looks and this one definitely compliments his cool boy personality.

