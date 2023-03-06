Sharmila Tagore’s OTT debut Gulmohar has been winning hearts ever since it released on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Rahul V. Chittella, the movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Singh, Amol Palekar, Simran and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The emotional drama, which marks Sharmila Tagore’s comeback to acting after a 12-year-long hiatus, is sure to tug on your heartstrings. But it’s not just lessons on managing relationships that the movie imparts to its viewers; it also offers some important financial advice. From the importance of writing a last will and testament to reading documents before signing, here are four personal finance lessons that Gulmohar offers:

Importance of a proper will:

Gulmohar revolves around the Batra family and their relationships. The Batras are stunned to know that their matriarch (played by Sharmila Tagore) had sold their ancestral house and plans to move out soon. With the impending move looming over their head, the family is forced to revaluate their relationship with both the house, and with each other.

In the midst of packing up his family’s belongings, Manoj Bajpayee (who plays Sharmila Tagore’s son Arun in the film) discovers a handwritten will, in which his father has not bequeathed the house to him. The will is unfair to his family and creates a chance for his grand-uncle (played by Amol Palekar) to contest the sale of the bungalow, leading to further drama.

Lesson: It is necessary to leave behind a proper will so that your assets can be transferred to your loved ones without any hassle.

Read before signing any document:

In one of the film’s most emotional moments, Sharmila Tagore defends herself and asks how she could have asked her husband about the documents she was made to sign. “You know your father used to ask me to sign this paper and that document all the time. I would sign everything without reading. How could I ask to read what the paper said?” she asks.

Lesson: No matter how much you trust your spouse or any other family member, reading any document is a must before you put your initials on it.

Renting a house is tough:

In Gulmohar, Manoj Bajpayee’s son Aditya (played by Suraj Sharma) decides to rent an apartment instead of living with his parents. In the process, he soon realises that the world is not as easy as he had assumed. Aditya has to constantly choose between alternatives- rent a co-working space or work from home, use an air cooler or spend on an air-conditioner and so on.

Lesson: It is tough to strike out on your own and rent an apartment. Gulmohar teaches viewers about the travails a person undergoes while renting a flat.

Give your start-up ideas everything you can:

While pursuing his start-up ideas, Aditya decides to move out and rent an apartment. This means that he has to manage his own expenses, the demands of his investors and the needs of his coders at the same time. His wife meets their daily expenses with her job. She even advises Aditya to let Arun invest in the company so that he can get to do something different while Aditya can successfully pursue his dreams.

Lesson: Start-ups require everything you can devote to the venture. While you may have to juggle several things at the same time, the sense of satisfaction you feel when your idea works is worth all your sacrifices.

