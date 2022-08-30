The Hindi version alone raked in over Rs. 150 crore at the box-office and the mixed response from critics barely came its success' way.

The craze of Prabhas had just taken over the nation with the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, while the actor went on to multiply his pan-India fandom with the release of Saaho. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to see another cinematic wonder from the megastar, Saaho came as a perfect treat to Prabhas’s fan army. Release in 2019, Saaho has completed three years today and gave us a reason to look into the world of this action thriller.

Prabhas’s Saaho was undoubtedly a cinematic wonder from the mega star, which came as a perfect offering to his fans ever since it had been announced. While the film brought a bundle of reasons from its staggering star cast to its high-octane action sequences, Prabhas’ pan India fandom held up a big credit to make it a commercial success all over the nation. While the audience saw a cool and rugged avatar of Prabhas in the film, the actor truly cemented his name as the highest bankable star in the nation. The film released in multiple languages and catered to a larger audience. Well studded with a talented star cast, Prabhas truly owned his character which has created a rage among the audience.

While the film came after a long wait for Prabhas’s fans, it went on to create a new example at the box office window with its huge commercial success. The film collected a huge figure of 150 cr. net in the Hindi market and was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. Moreover, the film also presented Prabhas’s never seen before chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor which had been adored by the masses. Moreover, it’s been 4 years of its release and we would just like to see more of such a blockbuster from the Pan India star, Prabhas.

