You are here:

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar film's Hindi version earns Rs 139.75 cr on opening week

FP Staff

December 07, 2018 16:09:07 IST

After its commendable earnings in its first six days, the Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi action film earned Rs 7.75 crores on Thursday, pushing the total to Rs 139.75 crores.

2.0 earned Rs 20.25 crores on the opening day and crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore mark on Monday, after its mammoth collections over the weekend. Its Tamil and Telugu versions are also on a money-making spree both nationally and worldwide.

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the posters of 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran/Robot

Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and Rajinikanth as Chitti in the posters of 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran/Robot

The cautionary tale about the use of cellphones also managed to gross Rs 400 crore worldwide on the opening weekend from all the three language versions - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, as reported earlier. 2.0 has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The film has been embroiled in much controversy when cellular associations demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revoke 2.0's certificate as they showed mobile technology in a bad light.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 16:09 PM

tags: 2.0 , 2.0 box office , Akshay Kumar , box office , Box office collection , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Rajinikanth

also see

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film hits Rs 400 cr worldwide on opening weekend

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film hits Rs 400 cr worldwide on opening weekend

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's VFX extravaganza earns Rs 122.50 cr after Day 6

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's VFX extravaganza earns Rs 122.50 cr after Day 6

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer makes Rs 132 cr in opening week

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer makes Rs 132 cr in opening week