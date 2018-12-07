2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar film's Hindi version earns Rs 139.75 cr on opening week

After its commendable earnings in its first six days, the Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi action film earned Rs 7.75 crores on Thursday, pushing the total to Rs 139.75 crores.

#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT *extended* Week 1... Week 2 holds the key... Will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 139.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

2.0 earned Rs 20.25 crores on the opening day and crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore mark on Monday, after its mammoth collections over the weekend. Its Tamil and Telugu versions are also on a money-making spree both nationally and worldwide.

The cautionary tale about the use of cellphones also managed to gross Rs 400 crore worldwide on the opening weekend from all the three language versions - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, as reported earlier. 2.0 has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The film has been embroiled in much controversy when cellular associations demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revoke 2.0's certificate as they showed mobile technology in a bad light.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 16:09 PM