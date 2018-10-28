13 Reasons Why actor Katherine Langford joins cast of Marvel's much-awaited film Avengers 4

13 Reasons Why fame actress Katherine Langford has joined the cast of super hero film Avengers 4. Langford has also started shooting for the film but details of her role were not available, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Cursed, a Netflix original from comic book legend Frank Miller, also the creator of Sin City.

Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates. While her character ends in the second season, the controversial show will return to the streaming giant in 2019.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film also stars Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2018 13:16 PM