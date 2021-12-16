WBJS PT admit card 2021 released; here's how to download hall ticket

Those who fail to submit the documents will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled

The hall ticket for the Personality Test of West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 has been issued by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Aspirants can visit the official website of WBPSC - https://wbpsc.gov.in and download their admit cards.

WBJS PT Admit Card 2021: Here’s the simple to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website of WBPSC- https://wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads - “Download Call Letter (For Interview/ Personality Test)”

Then search for ‘West Bengal Judicial Service Exam 2021 PT admit card’ link and click on it

Key in your login credentials and click on submit button

The WBJS PT Admit Card 2021will appear on the screen

Aspirants can download the WBJS PT Admit Card 2021 and they can also take a hard copy of it for future reference.

The Commission will conduct the Personality Test in two shifts, from 20 to 23 December. The timing of the test is - 11.00 am and 2.00 pm. It is to be noted that the aspirants will have to appear at 10.30 am and 1.00 pm, as per the official notification.

“The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g., Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test,” reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the PT schedule

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=20211215114839_ScheduleofPT_WBJSE21.pdf¶m2=advertisement

Candidates must note that they have to submit the required documents for verification before the Personality Test. Those who fail to submit the documents will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled.

The Commission will also cancel the candidature of candidates who fail to appear for the Personality Test on the scheduled date.

The WBPSC opened started the application process for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2021 in July this year.

For more details and queries, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the WBPSC - https://wbpsc.gov.in.

