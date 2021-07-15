West Bengal Judicial Service exam 2021: Application process begins, apply at wbpsc.gov.in

The last date to submit the fee offline is 6 August, while the challan must be generated by 5 August

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has opened its application window for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination 2021. Aspirants can apply for the exam by visiting the official website https://wbpsc.gov.in/index.jsp till 5 August midnight.

With this recruitment drive, WBPSC aims at filling a total of 14 vacancies, out of which 9 are Anticipated and 5 are Clear. The last date to submit the fee offline is 6 August, while the challan must be generated by 5 August.

The Judicial Service examination will be conducted in three phases which are Preliminary examination (MCQ), Final Examination (Conventional Type- Written), and finally Personality Test.

As per the commission, the Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in September this year, while the final examination will be held in October. Following this, the Personality Test will subsequently take place in the office of the Public Service Commission in West Bengal.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants should hold a degree in law from a State or Central recognised University or Institution. Not just that, they should be registered as an advocate with the Bar Council of any Indian state or union territory. It is important that candidates should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (not compulsory for students whose first language is Nepali).

Age Limit:

Aspirants should note that they must not be less than 23 years and not more than 35 years old.

Application Fee:

Unreserved candidates have to pay Rs 210 as a fee plus the service charge. Meanwhile, SC/ST applicants of West Bengal and people with disabilities (PWD) of 40 percent or above are not required to pay any application fee. However, no exemption of fees is available for candidates from other states.

The following numbers can be contacted for any kind of assistance or help from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The numbers are (033) 4003- 5104 (for offline payment), (033) 2262-4181, (033) 2419-7715, (033) 24198187, and (033) 2466-1540.