WBJEE Counselling 2022: Mop-up round seat allotment result to release today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2022 Counselling mop-up round seat allotment result today, 27 September 2022. Candidates who registered for the mop-up round can check and download the result on the official website, once the list is out. The mop-up round was open for candidates who did not get the allotted seats in the first and second rounds. Those who opted for the mop-up round had to fill in the form, pay the required fee and select the choice filling option. The process for the same began on 21 September and ended on 23 September 2022. The choice filling and locking of seats were conducted on 23 September 2022.

A direct link will be made available on the official website once the seat result is released. Candidates must proceed with the admission process once the mop-up round seat allotment results are announced. This admission process includes payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to the selected colleges or institutes for document verification. The deadline to report and make the payment is 29 September 2022. Candidates must contact the respective college to avail details on the reporting timing and documents required for admission.

Here is the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2022.

Here’s how to check the WBJEE Counselling 2022 mop-up seat allotment result:

Go to the official website of WBJEE.

Search and click on the link for WBJEE 2022 seat allocation results (when released).

On the new page, log in using your roll number and date of birth (DoB).

After providing all details, the WBJEE mop-up seat allocation for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save and download the seat allocation result. Also, keep a printout for future purposes.

For more updates and details, keep checking the official website of WBJEEB.

