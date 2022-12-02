UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application window reopens for Vice Principal posts in DoE, check official notice

The online application window for Vice Principal posts in the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has been reopened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The registration window will remain open till 9 December 2022 for Both Arms affected (BA) aspirants. “The Commission shall open the application window for Both Arms affected (BA) applicants from 01.12.2022 to 09.12.2022 (16:59 Hrs) for applying for the aforesaid post,” reads the official notice. Candidates applying under the above category can read the notice at upsc.gov.in and fill up the application form available at upsconline.nic.in. The commission has further informed that the date of the recruitment test remains the same which is scheduled on 11 December 2022. It will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Those appearing for the Vice Principal posts can find details of the recruitment test, scheme, and syllabus currently available on UPSC’s official website. Through this recruitment campaign, UPSC will fill up a total of 131 job openings for Vice Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Out of the total number of posts, 45 vacancies are for male candidates and 86 for females.

Read the official notice here.

Candidates who pass the recruitment test and fulfil the eligibility criteria of the post will be called for the interview round.

Details on the exam:

The recruitment test will be of two hours duration and all questions will carry equal marks. The test will be taken up in languages – English and Hindi. It will comprise objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers and will carry a maximum of 300 marks. Candidates must note that every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that specific question. If no answer is ticked/marked for a certain question, there will be no penalty given for that question.

More details on the scheme of the test are here.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC on a regular basis for more related updates and details.

