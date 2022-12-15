UPSC ESE 2021: Result for non-recommended candidates released, direct link here
The details of the scores and other information are available for candidates who appeared in the interview on its website
The Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC ESE Result 2021 scores of non-recommended candidates. The exam result of the non-recommended candidates has been released under the Disclosure Scheme. The scores may be checked by candidates on the official web portal of the commission. As per the official notice, this has been done to provide a useful database to other employers so as to enable them to identify good employable candidates. The details of the scores and other information are available for candidates who appeared in the interview on its website. The details are arranged as per the roll order of the candidate.
What are the steps to check the UPSC ESE Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC.
Step 2: Click on the UPSC ESE Result 2021 link present on the home page.
Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check their results.
Step 4: Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future use.
Here is the direct link to check the ESE result
The commission had earlier announced the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021. The result was announced on the basis of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination that was conducted in November 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test were organised in February-March, 2022.
The recruitment process aims to fill up a total of 215 vacancies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AIMA MAT PBT 2022: Admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, check steps to download
The AIMA MAT PBT admit card was scheduled to be issued on 6 December, however, it got postponed. The MAT PBT exam will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December 2022, as per the schedule
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Deadline to make corrections in LOC data ends today, check steps
For Class 10 students corrections can be made in subjects like Mathematics, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit. More information about CBSE Board exams 2023 is on the official notification.
Kerala SSLC 2023: Date sheet released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, exams from 9 March
More than 4.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Kerala Class 10 Exam. The practical exams are scheduled to be held from 1 to 25 February next year. The Kerala SSLC exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from 9 March to 29 March next year