The Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC ESE Result 2021 scores of non-recommended candidates. The exam result of the non-recommended candidates has been released under the Disclosure Scheme. The scores may be checked by candidates on the official web portal of the commission. As per the official notice, this has been done to provide a useful database to other employers so as to enable them to identify good employable candidates. The details of the scores and other information are available for candidates who appeared in the interview on its website. The details are arranged as per the roll order of the candidate.

What are the steps to check the UPSC ESE Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC ESE Result 2021 link present on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check their results.

Step 4: Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future use.

Here is the direct link to check the ESE result

The commission had earlier announced the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021. The result was announced on the basis of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination that was conducted in November 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test were organised in February-March, 2022.

The recruitment process aims to fill up a total of 215 vacancies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.