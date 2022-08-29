UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins for JE/ Pharmacist at uprvunl.org

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. Interested aspirants can apply at uprvunl.org.

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist today, 29 August. Interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at uprvunl.org. The last date to register for the same is 19 September 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, the UPRVUNL aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. Candidates must read the notification completely before applying for the positions. Details on eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, and application fee among others are listed in the official notice.

Find the official notice here:

https://www.uprvunl.org/sites/default/files/Public%20Notice/Advertisement-No-U49UPRVUSA2022.pdf

Vacancy Details: (Total 31)

-Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil posts: 27 vacancies

-Pharmacist posts: 4 openings

Those registering for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist should be 18 years. Whereas the maximum age limit is 40 years on 1 July 2022.

Steps to apply for the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Career’ tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the registration link for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist.

Step 4: Candidates have to register and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the necessary fee and submit the UPRVUNL Recruitment form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future purpose.

Check direct link here:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/79021/Instruction.html

Candidates from the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Those belonging to the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 826 towards the application form. Whereas, aspirants from the Persons with Disability (PwD) category must pay Rs 12 towards the same.

Kindly keep a regular check on the official website for UPRVUNL for more details and updates.

