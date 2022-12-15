The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the Uttar Pradesh board exam date sheet 2023 soon. UPMSP will release the UP board timetable for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the board regarding the release date of the exam date sheet. Students who are going to appear for the board exam next year can find the state board exam 2023 sample papers that have already been issued on the official site for Classes 10 and 12. The UP board exam 2023 date sheet will mention details like board name, exam name (Class 10 or 12), examination date, year, time, and subject.

According to reports, around 59 lakh students will be appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam next year. Out of which, more than 31 lakh candidates will appear for the state board matric exam (Class 10) and around 27.5 lakh students will appear for Uttar Pradesh Board intermediate exams (Class 12). Candidates are advised to constantly visit the official page of UPMSP for the most recent updates.

Here’s how to download the UP Board 2023 Exam Time Table, when released:

Step1: Go to UPMSP’s main site at www.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the UP Board Time Table notification button that is on the home page.

Step 3: Then select the state board’s date sheet (either for Class 10 or 12).

Step 4: The complete exam schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the timetable.

Step 6: Print a copy of the same for the examination record.

Reports suggest that the UPMSP will conduct the board exams next year between March to May 2023 for both Classes 10 and 12. While the UP board practical exams will begin on 16 February and end on 28 February 2023.

