The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to begin the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Phase 2 registration from tomorrow, 11 October 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the online filing of basic information, payment of fee, slot booking for Help Line Centre, along with the date and time to attend for Certificate Verification (for not attended candidates in the First Phase) will take place from 11 to 12 October 2022.

So, candidates who want to apply for Phase 2 counselling can do so by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Check how to apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Once the process is done click on submit. The registration will be completed.

Step 6: Save and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration form for further use.

Find the official notice here:

https://tseamcetd.nic.in/auth/TSEAMCET2022REVISEDIIPHASE.pdf

Check for the TS EAMCET 2022 revised second phase schedule here:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: 11 and 12 October

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 12 October

Exercising Options for candidates: 12 to 13 October

Freezing of options: 13 October

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 16 October

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the official website of TSCHE: 16 to 18 October

For more information and updates, keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

