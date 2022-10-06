Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web options entry to conclude today, check details

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences will close the Telangana NEET PG web options entry for Phase 1 on 6 October 2022. Eligible applicants who have cleared the NEET PG 2022 exam can fill in the web options at the official web portal on tspgmed.tsche.in till 11 AM. Candidates exercising web-options for PG Medical Degree / Diploma courses need to know that there is no limit of choices for exercising web options. Candidates can exercise web options for any number of subjects and colleges they are interested to join as per their eligibility. However, the notice mentions that if the candidates exercise web options for a seat and are allotted a PG seat as per their choice in the web counseling and if they don’t join the course at the allotted college, they will not be eligible for exercising web options in the subsequent rounds of counselling.

What are the steps to fill in the web options?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at tspgmed.tsche.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘Web Options Phase 1’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, mobile number, rank, registration number and OTP to register yourself for the process.

Step 4: Fill in the the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Submit your web options and preferences.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your eat allotment for future reference.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the web options.

The official notice for exercising the web options is given below.

What is the allotment fee to be paid?

Allotted Candidates will be required to pay a university fee of Rs 29,600 through an online payment gateway and download the allotment letter.

Candidates will receive a SMS on their registered mobile after their seat allotment. Applicants are also advised to check their allotment status on the website.

It is to be noted that the final verification of original certificates will be held at the allotted college and in case there is any discrepancy, the provisional allotment will be cancelled and action may be initiated according to university regulations.

