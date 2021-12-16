SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: Final Result out on ssc.nic.in; check direct link here

A salary within the pay range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 will be given for the post of constable in Delhi Police. Grade pay of Rs 2,000 will also be given for the post

The Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 final result has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Aspirants, who have appeared for Constable (Executive) - Male and Female Examination, can visit the official website of the SSC - https://ssc.nic.in and check their results.

Steps to check the final result

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Look for the active link “SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2020” results on the homepage and click on it

Type in your login credentials and click on submit button

Now, Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 Result will appear on your device

Check and download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2020

Candidates can take out a printout of their results as it will be required for future use.

Here’s the direct link to check the SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Results 2020

As per the official notice, the result was initially supposed to be released on 31 October but got delayed due to unavoidable reasons.

Direct link to check official notice

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police will conduct a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally selected candidates. The details of the DME will be provided to selected candidates.

The Staff Selection Commission started the application process on 1 August last year. The last date of submission of the application form was 7 September 2020.

The Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 examination was held from 27 November to 16 December last year. The minimum marks required to qualify the (computer-based) written exam was 35 percent. The marks relaxation was also provided to aspirants belonging to the reserved category. Candidates from the reversed categories, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS, please note that the cut-off is 30 percent. For ex-servicemen, the officials have set the cut-off as 25 percent

With this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 5,846 posts in the organisation.

A salary within the pay range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 will be given for the post of constable in Delhi Police. Grade pay of Rs 2,000 will also be given for the post.

For more details and queries, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of SSC- https://ssc.nic.in

