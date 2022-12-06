SSC CHSL Exam 2022 Notification to release today; check steps to download
The Commission will fill up a number of vacancies for Data Entry Operator, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL) 2022 notification today, 6 December. Earlier, it was slated to release on 5 November. As per the notice, “F. No. HQ-PPI03/23/2022-PP-1 – Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 05.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 06.12.2022.” Candidates can download the notification from the official website at ssc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the SSC CHSL 2022 notification will comprise information on the application process, application fee, vacancy details, selection process, and other important facts.
Read the official notice: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Important_Notice_CHSLE_2022_03112022.pdf
The SSC CHSL 2022 (tier 1) exam was earlier scheduled for February to March 2023. It is expected to be postponed. Meanwhile, any changes to the exam schedule will be mentioned in the fresh notification. Through this Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (tier 1), the Commission will fill up a number of vacancies for Data Entry Operator, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, and Sorting Assistant.
Here are a few simple steps on how to check/download the SSC CHSL Notification 2022:
Step 1: Visit SSC main page at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the official site, go to the ‘Latest News’ section.
Step 3: Search and click on the link available for SSC CHSL 2022 notification.
Step 4: As the new page opens, the notification will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Read, save and download the notice
Step 6: Keep a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC for more updates and all the latest information.
