Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Applicants can apply for the vacancies from 14 December onwards on the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. The deadline to apply for the openings is 3 January 2023. According to the official notice, the tentative date of the online examination is January/February 2023 while the tentative schedule of the interview is February 2023. The minimum age requirement for the post of Assistant Manager is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 14 December 2022.

SIDBI will fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream posts, through this recruitment campaign. Candidates should keep in mind that the designation or name of the post is only indicative. SIDBI reserves the total right to change the designation or name at any time during the recruitment process without notice.

Category-wise vacancy details (Total 100):

Unreserved (UR): 41

Other Backward Class (OBC): 28

Scheduled Castes (SC): 12

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 9

Read the SIDBI recruitment notice here:

https://sidbi.in/files/careers/SIDBI_Officers_GR’A’_General_Stream_2022.pdf

The exact number of reserved posts indicated in the notification may differ depending upon the actual number of offer or appointment letters issued or the number of candidates actually joining on the first day.

Applicants from the SC/ST/PwBD category will pay an application cum processing fee of Rs 175. Candidates from the unreserved category will pay Rs 1,100 for the same. Those who are selected will be on probation for a period of 2 years. It is extendable up to (maximum) 4 years at the discretion of SIDBI.

Candidates must read the notification before applying. More details on educational qualifications, reservations, job profile, and salary structure among others are mentioned in the official notice. Keep a regular check on the main website for all the latest updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.