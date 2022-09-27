SBI recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 5000+ Junior Associate vacancies ends today, direct link here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre today, 27 September. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 5000 vacancies in 15 different circles around India. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official career portal of the SBI at . It is to be noted that SBI will fill up a total of 5,008 posts of Clerks through this recruitment drive. Aspirants are allowed to apply for the vacancies in one state only. As per the schedule, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in November 2022. The Main examination for the same will be held tentatively in December this year or January next year.

What is the eligibility criteria?

An aspiring candidate should be between 20-28 years as on 1 August. However, there are relaxations in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have graduated in any discipline from a recognised university. Those who are currently in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply and if provisionally selected, they will have to produce the proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30 November this year.

How can you apply for the SBI Clerk vacancies?

Visit the SBI’s career page

Search and go to the application link under Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts

Register yourself on the career page and then enter your credentials to apply

Complete the Junior Associate application form, pay the application fee, and finally submit the SBI recruitment form

Keep a hardcopy of the SBI Clerk vacancies form for future use

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Here is the link to SBI Clerk notification.

What is the application fee for this SBI recruitment drive?

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay Rs 750 for the online application fee. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category applicants do not need to pay any application fee.

What is the selection process?

Candidates will get selected through a Preliminary and a Main exam, A test in the specified opted local language will be conducted as well.

