The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2022 (Public Administration). Candidates who appeared for the School Lecturer exam can check and download the answer keys by visiting the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The model answer key has been released for Public Administration and Political Science exams only. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer keys can do so from 30 November to 2 December 2022. While raising their objections, candidates must keep in mind that they will have to pay Rs 100 per question. As per the schedule, RPSC conducted the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) from 11 to 21 October this year.

If in case any candidate faces any technical difficulty while raising objections, they can reach out to the concerned department of the commission via email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can even call on 9352323625 or 7340557555.

Read the notification regarding online objections for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) here:

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/D9A17AEB-D362-4075-9EF6-5FD04B2303F3.pdf

Check how to download the RPSC Answer key 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the official page, search and click on the link that reads – ‘Press Note Regarding School Lecturer (School Education) Examination 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration)’.

Step 3: Then look for and click on the respective answer key link designated for Political Science and Public Administration.

Step 4: A PDF file will open showing the RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the RPSC Lecturer Answer Key (Political Science and Public Administration) for future use.

Direct link to Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2022 (Political Science):

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/2FFA9589-B019-4CFF-BABB-F57C4ED7F02B.pdf

Direct link to Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2022 (Public Administration):

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/FBA2D70F-E09D-4579-B078-245AC898FDED.pdf

For more details and information, read the official notice as well as keep a check on the main page.

