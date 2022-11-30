Registration process for AP Police Constable begins today, here's how to apply
The preliminary written test will carry 200 marks (200 questions), which will be followed by a physical test and final written exam
The Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment 2022 application process begins today on 30 November by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). The application process is being held for more than 6,100 vacancies at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is 28 November. It is to be noted that the application process for sub-inspector recruitment will begin on 14 December.
Here are details about the vacancies:
Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580
Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2,520
What is the eligibility criteria?
Candidates should have done Class 12 and those belonging to the SC and ST categories who have cleared Class 10, studied intermediate and have taken the 1st and 2nd-year exams can apply.
What are the steps to apply online for AP Police Constable Recruitment?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprb.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab present on the homepage.
Step 3: Go to the online application for Constables under the recruitment section and then go to ‘Apply Now.’
Step 4: Fill in the basic details and then fill up the application form.
Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of the required documents and then pay your application fee.
Step 6: Download the AP Police application form and save it for further reference.
The first stage of the selection process consists of a written exam that will be held on 22 January and the admit card will be issued on 9 January.
The preliminary written test will carry 200 marks (200 questions), which will be followed by a physical test and final written exam. The selection will be made on the basis of merit, based on marks obtained by the candidate in the exam and the score obtained in the PET.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ISRO achieves another breakthrough, launches Oceansat-3, 8 other satellites into orbit
ISRO launched the PSLV C54/EOS06, also known as Oceansat-3, with a PSLV-XL rocket. Along with the OceanSat-3, 8 nano satellites were also launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
'Won't ever contest elections again if not elected in 2024', says former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
In an emotion-filled tone at a roadshow in the Kurnool district late on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister recalled his vow not to step into the Assembly till the Telugu Desam Party returned to power
Andhra HC cannot be 'town planner', says SC on high court order for building state capital in six months
A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna also stayed time-bound directions issued by the high court, including the one that said the state will construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months