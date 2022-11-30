Registration process for AP Police Constable begins today, here's how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment 2022 application process begins today on 30 November by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). The application process is being held for more than 6,100 vacancies at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is 28 November. It is to be noted that the application process for sub-inspector recruitment will begin on 14 December.

Here are details about the vacancies:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2,520

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates should have done Class 12 and those belonging to the SC and ST categories who have cleared Class 10, studied intermediate and have taken the 1st and 2nd-year exams can apply.

What are the steps to apply online for AP Police Constable Recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the online application for Constables under the recruitment section and then go to ‘Apply Now.’

Step 4: Fill in the basic details and then fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of the required documents and then pay your application fee.

Step 6: Download the AP Police application form and save it for further reference.

The first stage of the selection process consists of a written exam that will be held on 22 January and the admit card will be issued on 9 January.

The preliminary written test will carry 200 marks (200 questions), which will be followed by a physical test and final written exam. The selection will be made on the basis of merit, based on marks obtained by the candidate in the exam and the score obtained in the PET.

