RBI Recruitment 2022: Admit card out for Fire Officer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in; direct link here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the examination for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ PY-2021. Candidates who are appearing for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted as an online test on Saturday, 9 July. The paper will consist of 100 questions and will have a maximum of 200 marks. The question paper will be bilingual, that is set in English and Hindi. Applicants should note that the exam will be held for duration of 120 minutes. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer.

Before appearing for the exam, candidates are requested to read the notification for more details. Find the official notification here.

Here are steps to download the RBI admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Admission Letters for Online Examination for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ - Panel Year 2021” on the homepage under Call Letters tab

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to login using their correct details and click on submit

Step 4: Then, check and download the RBI admit card

Step 5: Keep a printout of the RBI hall ticket for future use or reference

Direct link to download admit card is here.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of test of professional/ technical knowledge and interview round.

Details of Online Exam Pattern:

A login screen will be displayed, following which applicants have to log in using their correct Login ID and Password that will be printed on the Admission Letter or Admit Card. As the link opens, candidate’s profile details will be displayed on the screen. Applicants have to confirm the same by clicking on the ‘I Confirm’ button if the particulars are correct.

Applicants should note that after clicking on the ‘I am ready to begin’ button, the actual exam will begin. All questions will be multiple choice type. Candidates will have to select the correct response from five options.

