The RBI Assistan prelims exam was held on 26 and 27 March. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the bank for 950 Assistant posts in several offices of the bank in the South, North, West, and East zones.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Preliminary exam scorecards for the recruitment of Assistants. Those who appeared for the RBI Assistant preliminary exam can download their scorecard by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted by the RBI on 26 and 27 March. Applicants who have been shortlisted in the prelims will now have to appear for the Main examination.

Here's how to check RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the opportunities link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the current vacancies link and then select the results link.

Step 4: Look for ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2021 – Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022’ and click on the link

Step 5: Candidates need to log in using their IBPS registration number/roll number and date of birth.

Step 6: The RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard/Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future use and reference

Find the direct link here.

Through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill a total of 950 Assistant posts in several offices of the bank in the South, North, West, and East zones. The recruitment by RBI is being conducted in phases. The first is the Preliminary and the Main examination, which that will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The RBI Assistant notification was published in February, while the RBI Assistant online registration link was active from 17 February to 8 March this year. For more details and updates, keep a regular check on the official website.

