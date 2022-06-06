Rajasthan Board, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 out: Know pass percentage and how to download scorecard

The Class 12 exams were held between 24 March and 26 April this year. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and also in individual subjects to pass the examination

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the results of Class 12 Arts stream today. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board has also declared the Varishtha Upadhyay results on its portal.

RBSE administrator LN Mantri declared the results at 12:15 pm. A pass percentage of 96.33 has been recorded this year. Girls have outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 97.21 as compared to that of the boys which is 95.44.

Students will have to key in their RBSE roll number and date of birth while checking their class 12 Arts result 2022. The 12th Arts scorecard will have details like the candidate's name, roll number, school's name, marks obtained and pass or fail status.

Here's how to Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022:

-Go to RBSE's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

- Click on the result link available on the homepage

- Key in your log in credentials

- Your RBSE 12th result will reflect on the screen of your device

- Download your result and take a printout for of it for future reference

The Rajasthan 12th Arts results can also be checked via SMS:

Type RJ12A <Space> Rajasthan Board roll number

Send the text to 5676750 / 56263

The Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result will appear on your phone

Students can also check their results by filling the form given below