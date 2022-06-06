Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results declared; pass percentage 96.33%; here's how to check
In all the three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts of Class 12, girls have performed better than boys
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the RBSE 12th result 2022 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 today. Students can check the Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2022 arts on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2022.
As per the notice, “Board Secretary Meghna Choudhary informed that 6,52,610 candidates have been registered in RBSE Senior Secondary Arts Class examination and 4,058 candidates have been registered in RBSE Senior Upadhyay. The Rajasthan board 12th result 2022 will be available on the RBSE board's website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2022.”
In all the three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts of Class 12, girls have performed better than boys. In Science, girls have a pass percentage of 97.55 per cent as compared to boys pass percentage of 95.98 per cent. While in Commerce, girls have a pass percentage of 98.62 per cent, boys have a pass percentage of 96.93 per cent. In Arts, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 97.21 percent and boys have with pass percent of 95.44 per cent.
How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Result
1. Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. Click on the available result link for RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022.
3. Enter your login credentials.
4. Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on your screen.
5. Download your result and take a printout for of it for future reference
