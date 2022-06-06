Rajasthan 12th Arts results to be released today; here's how to check your scores
To check their scores, students can visit the RBSE’s official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will need their RBSE roll number and date of birth to check their class 12 Arts result 2022
The Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) today, 6 June. The results are expected to be announced at 12.15 pm. The Varishtha Upadhyay results will also be declared at the same time.
Steps to check RBSE class 12 Arts steam result:
- Visit RBSE’s website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link for the Class 12 Arts result that is on the main page.
- Enter the required details like your Rajasthan Board roll number and date of birth.
- The Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result will appear on your screen
- Check your score and take a printout for future use
The Rajasthan 12th Arts results can also be checked via SMS:
- Type RJ12A <Space> Rajasthan Board roll number.
- Send the message to 5676750 / 56263.
- The Rajasthan 12th Arts result will appear on your phone.
Students can also check their results by filling the form given below
Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 percent in aggregate, as well as in individual papers, to qualify the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts exam. For exams with both a theory and practical component, candidates need to score 33 percent separately in both aspects. Students who fail to get minimum qualifying marks in one or two subjects, will have to appear for a compartment exam later.
The Class 12th Arts scorecard will contain details like the name of the candidate, marks obtained, roll number, school name and pass or fail status, among others. The RBSE had conducted the Class 12 exams from 24 March to 26 April this year.
The Rajasthan Board had earlier declared the results of the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams. A total of 96.53 percent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam. As for the Commerce stream results, 97.53 percent of candidates passed.
