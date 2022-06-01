RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 declared: 97.53% of students clear commerce, 96.53% clear science papers
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 results today. The results can be found on the official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, the pass percentage for Class 12 for science stream is 96.53 per cent and commerce is 97.53 per cent
In 2021, the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Boards were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in candidates being evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.
More than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 12th exams that concluded in April 2022. Nearly, 2.3 lakh students attempted for Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared for Class 12 Commerce stream.
Steps to check RBSE result:
― Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
― Click on the link for the board result link given on the RBSE home page.
― A new page will appear. Enter your RBSE roll number and other credentials required by the portal.
― The RBSE Board results 2022 will appear on your screen.
― Check the details on the result and keep a printout for future use.
Students can also check their results directly here:
To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:
Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>roll number
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
Students need a minimum of 33 percent in every subject to qualify the Rajasthan Board exams. Candidates need to pass the theory and practical papers separately for subjects which have practical exams. Students who fail to pass one or two papers will be given the option to improve their scores through compartment exams.
Further details regarding the same will be given by the RSBE later. The Rajasthan Board exams 2022 were held for both Class 10 and 12 in March-April this year. For more details regarding the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Board exams results, students can visit the official website.
Last year, over 99 percent of students qualified in RBSE 12th result. As per reports, in the Science stream, the pass percentage was 99.52 percent and in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 99.73 percent last year.
