The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be allowing the round-1 candidates’ initialisation of admission without forfeiture. The committee will allow candidates to initialise the admission against round-1 NEET SS counselling without forfeiture of the seats allotted to them. The facility will be provided between 21 and 22 December. So, the candidates will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on the email id at colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com upto 12 noon of 21 December and collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling organised by MCC. For more related details, candidates can go to the official web portal of MCC.

As per the notice, the MCC is in receipt of candidates who were allotted seats through INI SS Entrance Examination organised by AIIMS and other participating AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and have also been allotted seats via the MCC.

It is to be noted that the facility is open from 21 to 22 December 2022 so that they are able to join the allotted seat in INIs through counselling organised by AIIMS since as per the policy resignation is not allowed from Round 1 onwards.

How to download the NEET SS Notice?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Super Speciality Counselling”.

Step 3: Under the news and events section, click on the link that reads, “Notice for Admission initialisation for INI SS candidates.”

Step 4: The notification will open.

Step 5: You may read and save the NEET SS notice for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the MCC notice:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoSS/File/ViewFile?FileId=4904&LangId=P

The NEET SS Counselling Round 2 registrations are currently going on. The registrations started on 19 December 2022 and the last date to register is 24 December 2022 up to 12 noon. The payment facility will be available till 24 December at 3 pm. Choice Filling will also commence from 19 December and will be available till 11:55 pm on 24 December and choice locking will commence from 4 pm on 24 December till 11.55 pm.

