The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Orthopedic Specialists. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of MPPSC – mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the official notice, candidates can register for the post of Orthopedic Specialist till 5 October 2022. Aspirants will be able to make changes to their application forms from 11 September to 7 October 2022.

Applicants should be between 21 and 40 years as on 1 January 2023 to apply for the vacancies. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 57 Orthopedic Specialist posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can read the official notice here:

Steps to register for the MPPSC Orthopedic Specialist post:

Step 1: Visit MPPSC’s official page at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Apply Online” which is available on the MPPSC homepage

Step 3: Then click on the registration link against the Orthopedic Specialist post

Step 4: As a new page opens, register and proceed with the application form

Step 5: Fill in all the details, pay the necessary MPPSC fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the MPPSC Orthopedic Specialist form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply:

Apart from the age criteria, candidates should also hold a postgraduate diploma certificate, recognised by the Medical Council of India, in the concerned subject. Applicants will have to undergo an interview round to be selected for the Orthopedic Specialist post.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PWD category need to pay Rs 1,000 for the application form. Applicants from other categories will have to pay Rs 2,000 towards the same.

Selected candidates will have a pay scale of Rs 15, 600 to 39,100 + 6,600 Grade Pay. For more details, keep checking the official page of MPPSC.

