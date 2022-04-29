MP Board Class 12 Result 2022 declared: 72.72% students clear exam; check toppers list here

For class 12, Pragati Mittal has topped the board examination with 494 marks. Lakshdweep Dhakar and Ayush Tiwari have secured second and third positions, respectively

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Class 12 Boards result on 29 April via an official press conference. As many as 72.72 per cent of students have cleared the 12th exam.

The examination result for government schools is 70.92 percent, while the score for non-government schools is 76.30 percent

Science stream

Pragati Mittal from Sheopur, from the Maths Science stream, came in first place with 98.8 percent of the marks. She was declared the overall top scorer. Divyata Patel of Shajapur won the Biology science stream with a score of 98.2 per cent.

Arts and Commerce

Kushboo Shivhare from Morena's commerce stream and Ishita Dubey from Sagar's arts stream both topped with 96 percent.

Students who have appeared for the examination this year, can check the result and download the mark sheets from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board which is mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website of MPBSE, students can also refer to the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App which are available on the Google Play Store and other websites such as mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in to check their results online.

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that indicates Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in

Step 4: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can check their scores and download the result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Class 12 Result for future reference

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan penned a message wishing luck to the candidates on his personal Twitter account. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Government has also announced the list of the toppers along with the result declaration. The passing grade and the merit list are also expected to be issued today.

This year around 18 lakhs of students appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The examination process for class 12 was conducted between 17 February to 12 March 2022. The MPBSE has revised the marking scheme this year. While 80 marks are allotted for the theory paper, the rest 20 marks are for the practicals and projects.