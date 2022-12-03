MP Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: MPBSE releases revised exam schedule; check details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the State Board (Class 10 and 12) exam 2023 timetable. According to the official release, the Class 10 state board exams will begin on 1 March 2023 and end on 27 March 2023. The Class 12 board exams will commence on 2 March 2023 and conclude on 1 April 2023. Students who will appear for the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam, can check and download the timetable from the official website of MPBSE. The state board exams for both Class 10, 12 will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Find the official notice here.

Further in the notice, the Madhya Pradesh Board has advised students to reach the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the board exam. Following this, they will be allowed to enter the exam hall till 15 minutes prior to the start of the exam. After 8:45 am, the concerned officials will not allow any candidates to enter the exam hall. Before writing the MPBSE Board exam 2023, students will be provided 10 minutes to read the question paper.

In November, state education minister Inder Singh Parmar had announced the Madhya Pradesh Board 2023 exam dates. As per the previous schedule, the Class 10 and 12 practical exams were to be conducted from 13 to 28 February 2023.

Students must check the revised schedule on the official website and also make note of the examination dates.

